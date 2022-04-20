Sensex Trims Losses After 465-Points Fall

Mumbai: The Indian equity markets trimmed losses on Thursday afternoon, post an over 460 points-slump on the BSE Sensex in the initial hours of trade.

The negative sentiments continued both in the global and domestic markets amid growing concerns of the novel coronavirus infection spreading outside China.

Sensex had opened at the day''s high of 39,947.80 and around 10.30 a.m., it had touched a low 39,423.27 points.

At 1.25 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 39,673.43, lower by 215.53 points or 0.54 per cent from the previous close of 39,888.96 points

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,620.45, lower by 58.05 points or 0.50 per cent from its previous close.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Realty index led the decline with a 2.04 per cent. The slump was witnessed across the sectoral indices.

Fears of spread of the coronavirus infection have impacted businesses and trade in China which is likely to impact several other economies.

Further, growing number of confirmed cases in several countries other than China have also hit the global investor sentiments.

