Sensex tanks over 1800 pts

Mumbai: The BSE sensex on Monday slumped by 1812 pts breaching 48 level to 47,779.81 pts till noon trade amid a spurt in covid cases and curbs were imposed in different parts of the country to contain the spread of the virus.

The Nifty too slid by 508.75 pts to 14,326.10.

The BSE sensex registered days high and low at 48,956.65 and 47,779.72 pts respectively.

The Mid Cap slid by 5.19 pc and Small Cap by 4.66 pc.

All 30 scrips were trading in red.

The sectoral indices, Realty was worst hit down by more than 7 pc followed by Auto, Bankex, Utilities and Industrials by more than 5 pc.

In scrips, IndusInd Bank was a major loser, dropped by 8.30 pc to 847.20.

Others were SBI by 7.32 pc to Rs 327.20, Bajaj finance by 6.84 pc to Rs 4540, M & M by 6.29 pc to Rs 741.55 and Axis Bank by 5.84 pc to Rs 6294.

