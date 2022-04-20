Sensex tanks 1,300 points; banking, auto stocks plunge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices fell on Monday morning with heavy selling in banking, finance and auto stocks.

The night curfew and weekend lockdown announced in Maharashtra amid the rising number of Covid cases has weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,709.84, lower by 1,319.99 points or 2.64 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,529.95, lower by 337.40 or 2.27 per cent from its previous close.

The main losers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, while the only gainers were Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS

