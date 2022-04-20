Sensex spurts 391 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex continued to rise, as it rallied 391 pts to 49,335.76 in opening trade as buying was seen across the board.

The Nifty too rose by 106.95 pts to 14,760.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 49,342.88 and 49,066.64 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 14,764.40 and 14,694.95 respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.77 pc and Small Cap by 0.91 pc.

In 30 scrips 25 advanced while 5 declined.

The gainers were Bajaj Auto by 4.14 pc to Rs 3940.15, IndusInd Bank by 2.56 pc to Rs 904.85, SBI by 2.47 pc to Rs 361.60, Bajaj finance by 2.54 pc to Rs 4937 and Bajaj Finserv by 1.83 pc to Rs 10,270.60.

The losers were Dr Reddy by 0.30 pc to Rs 5940.15, Axis Bank by 0.26 pc to Rs 697.50, Ultracemco by 0.25 pc to Rs 6310.60 and Nestle India by 0.14 pc to Rs 16,758.90.

