Sensex snaps four-week loosing streak; zooms over 400 points

Reuters: Indian stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, posting their first weekly gain in four, as a rebound in commodity prices and Bank of Japan`s bold move to adopt negative interest rates ended a tough month for markets with a flourish. Sensex ended at 24, 870, up 401.12 points The Nifty ended at 7,563 points, 1.87 percent higher, its biggest single-day percentage gain in a week. For the week, the index gained 1.9 percent, its first weekly gain in four. It shed 4.8 percent in January in its worst monthly performance since August 2015. The Sensex ended 1.64 percent higher on Friday. For the week, it rose 1.78 percent but fell 4.77 percent in January.