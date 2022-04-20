Sensex rises to 31k level

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday crossed 31,000 level in early trade as it rallied by 1180 points to 31126.03 in opening trade on the strength of finance, banked shares.

The nifty of national stock exchange too climbed 305.40 points to 8946.85.

The Sensex opened strong at 30896.37 up by 949.60 points.

It registered intra day high and low at 31,126.03 and 30,679.04 points respectively.

The nifty recorded intra day high and low at 9038.90 and 8909.55 points respectively.

The gainers were IndusInd bank by 19.99 per cent to Rs 524.30, Axis Bank by 13.99 per cent to

Rs 390.60, SBI by 8.04 per cent to Rs 208.35 and Bajaj Finance by 6.84 per cent to 2985.60.

