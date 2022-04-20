Sensex regains over 500 pts

Mumbai: The BSE sensex on Tuesday bounced back by 513 pts at 30,541.34 in opening trade tracking positive asian market.

The nifty of national stock exchange too rose by 145 pts to 8,968.80.

The nifty registered intra days high and low at 8,968.40 and 8,866.80 pts respectively.

The sensex registered intra days high and low at 30,541.34 and 30,316.94 pts respectively.

The mid cap was up by 0.83 pc and small cap by 0.58 pc.

Sliding over 1000 pts on Monday, the sensex jumped on the strength of oil and gas, finance, telecom, consumer durable and auto stocks.

The gainers were ONGC by 4.60 pc to Rs 76.25, Bharti Airtel by 4.51 pc to Rs 562.40, HDFC by 2.40 pc to Rs 1548.45 and Powergrid by 1.59 pc to Rs 156.95.

The losers were IndusInd Bank by 1.95 pc to Rs 153.25, Asian paints by 0.76 pc to Rs 1489.70 and TCS by 0.56 pc to Rs 1939.85.

Bharti Airtel surged 4 per cent post its March quarter results, while HDFC also rose over 4 per cent.

In 30 scrips, 21 advanced while 9 declined.

On Tuesday, as many as 18 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyre, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.

