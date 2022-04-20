Sensex regains 397 pts

Mumbai: BSE Sensex on Friday bounced back by 397 pts to 40,125.71 in early trade as buying was witnessed across the board.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 56 pts to 11,736.80.

Slumping by over 1000 pts on Thursday, the equity market jumped in early trade on the strength of Bankex, Finance and Realty stocks.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 40,125.71 and 39,911.55 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 11,784.10 and 11,725

respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.68 pc and Small Cap by 0.56 pc.

In 30 scrips, 26 advanced while 4 declined.

The gainers were Indusind Bank by 1.64 pc to Rs 608, Tata Steel by 1.36 pc to Rs 378.85, ONGC by 1.29 pc to Rs 66.85, Bharti Airtel by 1.18 pc to Rs 403.85 and Infosys by 1.16 pc to Rs 1120.80.

The losers were HCL Technologies by 2.22 pc to Rs 840.40, Asian Paints by 1.07 pc to Rs 2067.10 and Sun Pharma by 0.14 pc to Rs 489.70.

—UNI