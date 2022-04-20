Sensex recovers 189 pts.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday recovered by 189 pts at 43,789.26 following gains in FMCG, Finance, Health Care, Industrials and Materials stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 50 pts to 12,822.20.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 43,889.40 and 43,648.75 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 12,855.20 and 12,784.40 respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 1.93 pc and Small Cup by 0.90 pc respectively.

In 30 scrips 18 advanced while 12 declined.

The gainers were Titan by 3.68 pc to Rs 1339.95, Bajaj Finserv by 2.48 pc to Rs 8016.30, HDFC by 2.36 pc to be 2379.55, Tata Steel by 2.08 pc to Rs 534.30 and NTPC by 2.06 pc to Rs 91.60.

The losers were Reliance Industries by 1.36 pc to Rs 1945.90, ITC by 0.93 pc to Rs 186.10, ONGC by 0.69 pc to Rs 71.60 and Bharti Airtel by 0.45 pc to Rs 466.50.

—UNI