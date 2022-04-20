Sensex records all time high at 42,484.87 pts

Mumbai: The Indian equity market on Monday hit an all time high at 42,484.87, up by 591.81 in opening trade on strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 172 pts to 12,436.40.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 42,566.34 and 42,273.97 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 12,451.80 and 12,383.90 respectively.

The Mid Cap and Small Cup was up by 0.81 and 0.63 pc respectively.

All 30 scrips advanced .

The gainers were ICICI Bank by 3.63 pc to Rs 459.20, Bharti Airtel by 2.50 pc to Rs 461, Axis Bank by 2.37 pc to Rs 554.60, Infosys by 2.02 pc to Rs 1135.90 and Powergrid by 1.99 pc to Rs 182.10.

—PTI