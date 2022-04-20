Sensex rebounds over 300 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday jumped 350 pts to 48,300 in the opening session as buying was seen across the board.

The Nifty too rose by 107.90 pts to 14,467.35.

Sliding by more than 800 pts on Monday, the equity market bounced back on the strength of Banking, Health Care and Realty stocks etc.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 48,478.34 and 48,269.31 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 14,526.95 and 14,458.85 respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 1.62 pc and Small Cap by 1.42 pc.

In 30 scrips 25 advanced while 5 declined.

The gainers were Bajaj Finance by 3.55 pc to be 4636.95, Bajaj Finserv by 3.35 pc to be 9788.50, Dr Reddy by 2.96 pc to be 5117.90, IndusInd Bank by 2.69 pc to Rs 854.05 and M& M by 2.21 pc to Rs 812.30.

The losers were HCL Technologies by 1.09 pc to Rs 986, Asian Paints by 0.67 pc to Rs 2554.65, Tech Mahindra by 0.64 pc to Rs 994.40, TCS by 0.51 pc to Rs 3147 and HDFC by 0.05 pc to Rs 2492.60

