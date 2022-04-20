Sensex rebounds by 551 pts

Mumbai: Snapping a losing streak of last two sessions the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday bounced by 551 pts to open at 28,991 trackings.

The gain in the global market amid buying in materials, metal, energy and finance stocks.

The Nifty of the national stock exchange too rose by 146.80 pts to 8427.90.

The sectoral indices that moved up were materials, energy, finance and oil and gas by more than two per cent each.

The scrips that bounced back were HDFC by 3.80 pc to Rs 1,662 Axis Bank by 2.98 pc to Rs 379.70, TATA steel by 2.89 pc to Rs 261.50, powergrid by 2.89 pc to 160.20 and Reliance Industries by 2.78 pc to Rs 1061.10.

The loser was sole IndusInd bank by 10 pc to Rs 370.40.On the Wall Street Dow ended up 3.19 pc while the S and P 500 gained 3.35 pc and NASDAQ by 3.62 pc.

UNI