Sensex Plummets 2,000 Points, Nifty Nears 9,400 After US Federal Reserve Slashes Key Interest Rate to Zero Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai: The Sensex opened 1,500 lower today on the back of weak global markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 2,152 points lower at 31,952 (6 percent). On the other hand, NSE Nifty was down 548 points at 9,407, (5.5 percent) at 9:30 am. All the stocks were trading in the red. IndusInd, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the maximum losers on the BSE, down over 8.5 percent.

The Asian stocks plummeted on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cut in the United States. US stock futures fell 4.8 per cent to hit their down limit before daybreak in Singapore.

On the back of the growing economic shutdown amid the global new coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced drastic emergency measures to increase confidence and keep the financial sector running, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero.

The massive emergency step was taken to help the economy withstand the coronavirus blow by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds.

—ANI