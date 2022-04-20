Sensex opens strong at 38,727.89 pts

Mumbai: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remained strong for the third straight session on Wednesday as it advanced by 199 pts to open at 38,727.89 as all sectors were in green.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too rose by 67 pts to 11,452.15.

The Sensex registered intraday high and low at 38,788.51 and 38,676.76 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intraday high and low at 11,460.35 and 11,425.35 respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 0.90 pc and Small Cap by 0.91 pc.

In 30 scrips, 22 advanced while 8 declined.

The gainers were SBI by 1.69 pc to Rs 198.40, Bajaj Auto by 1.35 pc to Rs 3147, ICICI Bank by 1.12 pc to Rs 373.55, NTPC by 1 pc to Rs 96.05 and Teck Mahindra by 0.90 pc to Rs 719.60.

The losers were HCL Technologies by 0.89 pc to Rs 708.10, Nestle India by 0.79 pc to Rs 16,419, Tata Steel by 0.68 pc to Rs 431.80 and Kotak Bank by 0.56 pc to Rs 1361.20.—UNI