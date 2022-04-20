Sensex opens at all time high of 46,284.70 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Monday opened at an life time high of 46,284.70, advancing 185 pts following gains in power, oil and gas, metal and consumer durable stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 58 pts to 13,571.45.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 46,373.34 and 46068.87 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 13,597.50 and 13,506.10 respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up by 0.44 pc and Small Cup by 0.44 pc respectively.

In 30 scrips 17advanced while 3 declined.

The gainers were ,ONGC by 3.67 per cent to Rs 100.35, NTPC by 2.73 per cent to Rs 105.20, L& T by 2.26 per cent to Rs 1221.30 and Tata Steel by 1.87 per cent to Rs 633.35 and ICICI Bank by 1.50 per cent to Rs 522.85.

The losers were M& M by 1.33 per cent to Rs 717.70, Tech Mahindra by 1.26 per cent to Rs 907.45, Bajaj Auto by 1.19 per cent to Rs 3287.50 and Maruti Suzuki by 0.73 per cent to Rs 7676.10.

