Sensex opens at all time high of 44,902.02 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Thursday hit a record high of 44,902.92 pts, a new peak in opening trade on the strength of Metal, Consumer Durable and Energy stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too moved up by 102 pts to 13,164.85.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 44,953.01 and 44,705.04 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 13,216.60 and 13,143.90 respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.69 pc and Small Cup by 0.63 pc respectively.

In 30 scrips 19 advanced while 11 declined.

The gainers were Maruti Suzuki by 3.09 per cent to Rs 7426.15, Tata Steel by 2.09 per cent to Rs 616.85, HDFC Bank by 1.34 per cent to Rs 1425.80 and SBI by 1.03 per cent to Rs 249.35.

The losers were Bharti Airtel by 1.02 per cent to Rs 479.95, Axis Bank by 0.90 per cent to Rs 602.80, Infosys by 0.75 per cent to Rs 1132.45 and Ultracemco by 0.58 per cent to Rs 4903.10.

UNI