Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on weak global cues

The benchmark BSE Sensex extended volatility for the third straight day by shedding over 60 points in early trade today on selling by domestic institutional investors amid weakness in Asian markets on trade war concerns.

Selling pressure on IT, Teck and oil & gas stocks, too, weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share index slipped 60.10 points, or 0.18 percent, to 32,536.44. The benchmark had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions.

Major laggards were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, ITC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Auto, falling by up to 2 percent.

NSE Nifty was trading down by 14.35 points, or 0.14 percent, at 9,983.70.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 935.41 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares of Rs 1628.19 crore yesterday.

Asian markets were trading lower following a global sell-off last week amid rising tensions between the US and China.

Fears of a full-blown trade war dampened investor sentiment here, a broker said.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.40 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.44 percent. Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.32 percent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended 1.77 percent lower Friday. —PTI



