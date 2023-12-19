Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in Reliance

Market Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Reach Unprecedented Heights, Fueled by Reliance Industries Surge and Positive Global Signals. Nestle, SBI, and Others Lead Gains, While Wipro, TCS, and Maruti Face Headwinds. Global Markets and Oil Prices Influence Upswing Despite FIIs' Recent Equity Offloading.

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Tuesday before ending with gains on the back of buying in index major Reliance Industries and positive global cues.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. During the day, it jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71.





The Nifty climbed 86.4 points or 0.40 per cent to hit its record peak of 21,505.05. It finally closed higher by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent at 21,453.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle, NTPC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.





Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended lower.





European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended with gains on Monday.





Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30 per cent to $77.72 a barrel.





Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 33.51 crore on Monday after continuous buying, according to exchange data.





Snapping its three-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 71,315.09 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65.

—PTI