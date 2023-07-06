Sensex, Nifty end at new record closing highs on unabated foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Thanks to continued foreign capital inflows and purchasing in index major Reliance Industries, equity benchmark indexes hit new all-time closing highs on Thursday.

Despite a general market downturn, the 30-share BSE Sensex managed to gain 339.60 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at a new record high of 65,785.64. The index gained 386.94 points, or 0.59 percent, during the trading day, reaching a new all-time intraday high of 65,832.98.

The NSE Nifty index finished at a new all-time high of 19,497.30, an increase of 98.80 points (0.51%). It reached an intraday high of 19,512.20, an all-time high, after rising 113.7 points, or 0.58 percent, during the trading session.—Inputs from Agencies