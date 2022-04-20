Sensex loses more ground, down over 40 points

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by over 40 points in early trade Tuesday, extending its yesterday's slide due to continued selling by participants amid mixed Asian cues. The 30-share index was trading lower by 40.86 points, or 0.14 percent, at 27,603.02, with stocks of oil & gas, power, realty, PSUs, auto and IT sectors pulling it down. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty shed 15.80 points, or 0.34 percent, at 8,341.50. The Sensex had tumbled 313.62 points in the previous session on widespread profit-booking amid lower-than-expected earnings from ITC. Brokers said sustained selling by participants and caution ahead of monthly expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday amid a mixed trend at other Asian markets led to the fall. Shares of Tata Motors were trading 1.52 percent down at Rs 497.50 ahead of its quarterly earnings. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.68 percent while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.10 percent in early trade today. The US markets were closed yesterday for a public holiday. PTI