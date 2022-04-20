Sensex jumps 600 pts

Mumbai: BSE Sensex on Monday bounced back by 600 pts to 31.927.98 in opening trade as buying was seen across the board amid positive global cues.

Nifty of national stock exchange too gained by 177 pts to 9331.95 pts.

Tumbling down by 535 pts on Friday, the equity market rallied as sectoral indices like Realty, bankex, Finance and health

care rallied in early trade.

The Sensex registered intraday high and low at 31,927.98 and 31,651.58 pts respectively.

The nifty registered intraday high and low at 9,331.95 and 9,250.35 pts respectively.

The gainers were Axis Bank by 3.32 pc to Rs 417.50, Sun Pharma by 3.29 pc to Rs 501.20, IndusInd Bank by 3.11 pc to Rs 395, Bajaj finance by 2.88 pc to Rs 2516.20 and Maruti Suzuki by 2.82 pc to Rs 5188.

The mid-cap rose by 1.34 pc and Small-cap by 1.12 pc.

In 30 scrips, 28 were advanced, 1 declined and one remained unchanged.

Asian shares inched higher in today's early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi went up over 1 per cent each.

In commodities, Brent crude futures firmed 45 cents to USD 21.89 a barrel.

