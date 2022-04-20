Sensex in green ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Wednesday morning ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement.

At 10 a.m., the central bank is scheduled to make the announcement and the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the key lending rates due to inflationary pressure along with high bond yields during the first monetary policy review of FY22, experts contended

Around 9.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,338.78, higher by 137.39 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 49,201.39.



It opened at 49,277.09 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 49,407.23 and a low of 49,093.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,738.70, higher by 55.20 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close.

—IANS