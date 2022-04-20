Sensex Improves By 81 Points

The BSE Sensex on Friday rose by 81 points to 36,553.93 in opening trade as fresh buying was witnessed in Materials, Energy,

Consumer Durable, Telecom and Auto stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too surged by 29.50 points to 10,771.25.

The Sensex registered day high and low at 36,624.74

and 36,102.35 points respectively.

The Nifty recorded day high and low at 10,975.40 and 10,637.15 points respectively.

The sectoral indices like Materials, Industrials, Utilities

and Realty pushed the market up today.

The gainers were Yes Bank by 6.22 pc to Rs 59.80, VEDL by 3.84 pc to Rs 134, Tata Steel by 3.01 pc to Rs 343.40 and M & M by 2.27 pc to Rs 523.80.

The losers were HDFC Bank by 1.09 pc to Rs 2150, Maruti

Suzuki by 1.07 pc to Rs 6140.80, ICICI Bank by 0.68 pc to Rs 396.45 and Kotak Bank by 0.64 pc to Rs 1467.85.