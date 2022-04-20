Sensex falls 152 points on profit-booking, global cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 152 points in early trade on Thursday as participants locked-in gains in bluechip stocks amid caution in view of monthly expiry in the derivatives segment. Besides, profit-booking in with stocks of metals, PSU, banking, power, infrastructure, auto and healthcare sectors, negatively impacted trading sentiments. The 30-share barometer, which had retreated from its record-high by falling 11.86 points in yesterday's highly volatile session, fell further by 152.74 points, or 0.51 percent, to 29,406.44. The National Stock Exchange index Nifty also slipped from record-high and shed 52.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to 8,861.50. The gauge had closed at a lifetime high of 8,914.30 after climbing to an intra-day record-high of 8,985.05 yesterday. Brokers said domestic sentiments were influenced by squaring-up of positions by speculators as today is the last trading session of January expiry. Besides, a weakening trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses in US markets, triggered by concerns over a strengthening dollar and falling oil prices, had a negative impact. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 1.09 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.09 percent in early trade today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.13 percent lower in yesterday's trade. PTI