Sensex drops 236.48 pts

Mumbai: The equity market got a brake on Thursday, after rally of eight sessions as the BSE Sensex slipped by 236.48 pts to settle at 43,357.19 as selling was seen in Bankex, Finance, Utilities and Energy stocks amid weak Asian Market.

The Nifty of national stock exchange too fell by 58.35 pts at 12,690.80.

The day opened on a weak note at 43,291.89, sliding by 302 pts. During the day it was nosedived by 466 pts to 43,127.55, days low before closing at 43,357.19, down by 236.48 pts from its previous close.

The sensex registered days high and low at 43,543.96 and 43,127.55 pts respectively.





The Nifty recorded days high and low at 12,741.15 and 12,624.85 pts respectively.

The sectoral indices that dragged the market were Bankex, Utilities, Finance, Energy, Technology and Metal.

The scrips that fell were SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ICICI Bank.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.50 pc and Small Cap by 1.20 pc.

In 30 scrips, 14 advanced while 16 declined.

—UNI