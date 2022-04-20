Sensex down over 150 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Thursday dropped by 150 points at 39,148.57 in opening trade, after two days rally as selling was seen in Telecom, Power, Realty and Finance stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too fell by 36.05 points to 11,568.50.

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies, which concluded its initial public offering last week on a remarkable note, will make stock market debut.

The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies, promoted by Ashok Soota, garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.

The price band for the offer, which closed for subscription on last Wednesday, was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 39,208.21 and 39,022.34 points respectively.

The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 11,579.95 and 11,520.50 respectively.

The Mid Cap eased by 0.06 per cent and Small Cap by 0.03 per cent.

In 30 scrips, 22 declined while 8 advanced

The losers were ICICI Bank by 1.27 per cent to Rs 370, Powergrid by 1.19 per cent to Rs 169.85, Bharti Airtel by 1.37 per cent to Rs 475.05, L& T by 1.03 per cent to Rs 912.50 and TCS by 0.98 per cent to Rs 2478.20.

The gainers were HCL Technologies by 2.72 per cent to Rs 810.85, Tech Mahindra by 1.32 per cent to Rs 802.50, Asian Paints by 1.32 per cent to Rs 2041.15 and Ultracemco by 0.99 per cent to Rs 4014.45.—UNI