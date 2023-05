Mumbai: The BSE Sensex remained under pressure on Thursday too, as it dropped by 373 pts to reach 48,806.99 as selling was seen across the board.

The Nifty too declined by 106.45 pts to reach 14,442.95.

The Sensex registered intra day's high and low at 49,247.95 and 48,774.27 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intra day's high and low at 14,575.60 and 14,431.70 respectively.

The Mid Cap fell by 1.07 while Small Cap rose by 1.27 pc.

In 30 scrips six advanced while 24 declined.

