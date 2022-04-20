Sensex down by 217 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex lost further by 217 pts to 28,048.07 in early trade on Friday on heavy selling in finance, bankex, auto and realty stocks despite bounces back in crude oil prices and global stocks.

The Nifty of national stock exchange too slipped by 105.35 pts to 8,148.45.

The sectoral indices include finance, auto, bankex and realty kept the market under pressure for second straight session however buying in energy, FMCG, utilities and telecom restricted from further losses broker said.

The losers were Kotak bank dipped by 7.39 pc to Rs 1094.07, IndusInd bank by 5.38 pc to Rs 323.90, ICICI bank by 5.12 pc to Rs 295.50, HDFC by 4.55 pc to Rs 1512.35, Hero moto cop by 3.91 pc to Rs 1575 and SBI by 3.03 pc to Rs 180.95.

The gainers were ONGC by 2.88 pc to Rs 67.60, Power Grid by 2.59 pc to Rs 158.40, Hind Unilever by 2.50pc to Rs 2233.80.

Crude prices posted their biggest-one day gains on record on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels. Brent futures rose 21 per cent to settle at $29.94 a barrel.

Following the surge in oil, world equity markets climbed on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.72 per cent.

Asian markets also looked to latch onto Wall Street's overnight gains Japan's Nikkei traded 0.7 per cent higher in Friday's early deals, and Australia's benchmark was up 1.5 per cent in early trade. Hong Kong stocks though were trading with half a per cent cut.

