Sensex down 250 points, Nifty below 13,500

Mumbai: Taking a breather from the recent rally to record levels, the key Indian equity indices opened in the red on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex falling over 250 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also fell below the psychological mark of 13,500 points.

According to analysts, investors took to profit booking after the indices surged to all-time high levels on Wednesday.

Heavy selling was witnessed in oil and gas, metal, consumer durables and finance stocks.

Around 9.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 45,845.71, lower by 257.79 points or 0.56 per cent from the previous close of 46,103.50.

It opened at 45,999.42, and has touched an intra-day high of 46,001.97 and a low of 45,838.80.

The Nifty50 was trading at 13,453.20, lower by 75.90 points or 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

—IANS