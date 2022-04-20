Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 9,900 on weak Asian cues

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points in early trade today on profit booking in power, banking and capital goods stocks amid weak Asian cues after North Korea launched a missile over Japan.

The 30-share index dropped by 150.20 points or 0.47 per cent to 31,600.62. The gauge had gained 491.97 points in the previous four sessions. The NSE Nifty fell below the 9,900-mark, shedding 44.80 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 9,868 as its 43 constituents declined.

Brokers said profit booking in recent gainers by investors amid a weak trend in Asian markets as geopolitical tensions escalated after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan dragged down the indices.

Major losers were NTPC, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Coal India, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank and SBI, falling by up to 3.09 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.61 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.42 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index too shed 0.01 per cent. The US Dow Jones ended 0.02 per cent lower in Monday's trade.