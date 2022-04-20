Sensex crosses 46,000, Nifty above 13,500

Mumbai: The bull-run continued on Wednesday afternoon as the BSE Sensex crossed the 46,000 mark.

It touched an all-time high of 46,048.00 points.

Around 1.55 p.m., it was trading at 46,030.43, higher by 421.92 points or 0.93 per cent from its previous closed.

The Nifty50 on National Stock Exchange (NSE) also hit a fresh high of 13,517.25 points.

It is trading around 13,509.75, higher by 116.80 points or 0.87 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance stocks.

The recent surge in stocks has been on the back of postive news from the vaccine front for the novel Coronavirus.

