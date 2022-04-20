Sensex crashes 1,101 points, Nifty below 11,300

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday crashed 1,101 points to 38,600 following slump in global equities amid COVID-19 scare.

NSE Nifty plunged 348 points to 11,285.

In the opening trade on the last day of the week, the Sensex opened at 39087.47 points from Thursday's 39745.66 points and fell to 38600.81 under selling pressure.

The Nifty also lost over 300 points under all-round selling pressure and is currently down 290 points at 11,343 points.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, infosys, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were among top losers in the BSE pack.

UNI