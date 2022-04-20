Sensex crashed over 1300 pts

Mumbai: As the covid cases are spurting across the country, the BSE Sensex on Monday plummeted by 1372 pts to 47,940.81 in opening trade

The Nifty too dipped by 383.15 pts to 14,234.70.

The sectoral indices like Finance, Bankex, Consumer Durable, Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services were worst hit.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 47,940.81 and 47,362.71 pts respectively.







The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 14,326.10 and 14,191.40 respectively.



The Mid Cap slipped up by 2.74 pc and Small Cap by 2.82 pc.

In 30 scrips 2 advanced while 28 declined.

The losers were IndusInd Bank by 5.62 pc to Rs 816.70, ICICI Bank by 5.36 pc to Rs 536.25, Axis Bank by 5.20 pc to Rs 634.80, Kotak Bank by 4.99 pc to Rs 1677.50 and Bajaj finance by 4.68 pc to Rs 4400.70.

—UNI