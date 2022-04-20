Sensex crashed 1071.43 pts during week

Mumbai: The Sensex was slumped 1,071.43 points or 2.63 pc to settle at 39,614.07 in a week under review on weak global cues.

Even, spurting global coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dampened the sentiment.

The Nifty also dropped 287.95 points or 2.41 pc to settle at 11,642.40.

The BSE Mid-Cap fell 71.48 or 0.48 pc to settle at 14,904.62. The BSE Small-Cap declined 246.51 points or 1.63 pc to settle at 14,888.08.

On Monday the Sensex slumped 540 points to settle at 40,145.50. The Nifty too fell 162.60 points to settle at 11,767.75.

On Tuesday the Sensex rebounded 376.60 points at 40,522.10. Nifty 50 surged 121.65 points at 11,889.40.

On Wednesday the Sensex again went in red, down 599.64 points to settle at 39,922.46. Nifty too lost 159.80 points to settle at 11,729.60.

On Thursday, the Sensex slid further by 172.61 points to settle at 39,749.85. Nifty too lost 58.80 points to settle at 11,670.80.

And on Friday, the last trading session it further lost ground by 135.78 points to settle at 39,614.07. Nifty too lost 28.40 points to settle at 11,642.40.

