Sensex closes at new highs at 44,180.05 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Wednesday crossed the 44K level to close at 44,180.05, up by 227.34, a fresh new high due to brisk buying in Capital Goods, Auto, Realty and Bankex stocks.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) too rose by 64.05 points to close at 12,938.25 points.

Though the equity market remained volatile during the day, it maintained its positive trend intact for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, as the Sensex went up by 26 points to open at 43,978.58. It surged by 263 points to 44,215.49, the days high before closing at 44,180.05, advancing by 227.34 points from its previous close.

Meanwhile, it was dropped nearly 167 points to 43,785.78, the days low.

The sectoral indices that increased were Capital Goods, Auto, Industrials, Realty and Bankex stocks. In scrips, M& M, L& T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and SBI rallied.

While, selling in Hind Unilever, ITC, Titan, TCS and Bharti Airtel capped from further gains, broker informed.

The Mid Cap rose by 1.22 per cent and Small Cap by 0.90 per cent.

In 30 scrips, 15 advanced while 15 declined.

—UNI