Sensex breaches 34K level; Up by 597 pts

Mumbai: The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday rallied by 597 pts, breaching 34K level to 34,422.71, a three- month-high in opening trade tracking positive global cues.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too rose by 180 pts to 10,159.35.

The sectoral indices like Bankex, Finance, Capital Goods and Consumer Durable kept the rally intact for the fifth straight session today.

The Sensex registered intraday high and low at 34,422.71 and 34,412.71 pts respectively.

The Nifty registered intraday high and low at 10,159.35 and 10,067.45 pts respectively.

The midcap was up by 1 pc and small-cap by 1.39 pc.

Of 30 scrips, 25 advanced while 5 declined.

As many as 15 companies including Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, and Cholamandalam Investment are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

A late-session rally pushed Wall Street to solid gains overnight. The Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.82 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street's lead. Japan's Nikkei was 2 per cent higher and Australian ASX 200 rose 1.1 per cent in Wednesday's early trading.

