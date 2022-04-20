Sensex at new peak at 44,749 pts

Mumbai: BSE Sensex on Wednesday was at a new peak at 44,749, up by 226 pts in opening trade on strong global cues. The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too rose by 62.40 pts to 13,117.55. The sectoral indices include Materials, Consumer Discretionary Goods and Services, Energy, FMCG and Finance boosted the same.

The Sensex registered intra days high and low at 44,825.37 and 44,708.11 pts respectively. The Nifty registered intra days high and low at 13,145 and 13,113 respectively. The Mid Cap moved up by 0.13 pc and Small Cup by 0.30 pc respectively. In 30 scrips 18 advanced while 12 declined. The gainers were ONGC by 3.88 pc to Rs 79, ICICI Bank by 2.18 pc to Rs 488.75, SBI by 1.85 pc to Rs 248.35, Bajaj Auto by 1.76 pc to Rs 3145.55 and Tata Steel by 1.63 pc to Rs 557.10.



The losers were Tech Mahindra by 1.40 pc to Rs 865.30, Asian Paints by 0.88 pc to Rs 2188.25, HCL Technologies by 0.83 pc to Rs 833.10 and Nestle India by 0.80 pc to Rs 17,537.75.



UNI