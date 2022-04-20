Sensex at new high, crosses 43,700; auto, healthcare stocks surge

Mumbai: Bull run continued on the Indian stock market on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex crossing the 43,700 mark during the initial trade

It has touched an all-time high of 43,708.47 points.

At 10.26 a.m., Sensex was trading at 43,537.13, higher by 259.48 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close of 43,277.65.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,737.30, higher by 106.20 points or 0.84 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, auto and banking stocks so far.

—IANS