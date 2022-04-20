Sensex at historic high; at 45,023.79 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday was at historic high at 45,023.79, zoomed up by 364.28 after the Apex Bank decided to keep the key rates unaltered.

The Sensex was at 45,023.79 days high and 44,665.91 days low.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange too jumped by 103.05 pts to 13,236.95.

It registered days high and low at 13,248.25 and 13,164.65 respectively.

The sectoral indices that boosted the market were Metal by more than 2 per cent, followed by Telecom, Finance and Materials.

In scrips, Ultracemco was top gainer up by 5.47 pc to Rs 5160, followed by ICICI Bank by 2.34 pc to Rs 493.20, L& T by 2.22 pc to Rs 1150, SBI by 1.85 pc to Rs 261 and Bharti Airtel by 1.80 pc to Rs 488.60.

Meanwhile, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the rates unchanged. "We will use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure enough liquidity," the RBI governor said.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.70 pc and Small Cap by 0.51 pc.

In 30, scrips, 25 advanced while 5 declined.

