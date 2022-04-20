Sense of fear in UP after 2 rapes: Ramgopal Yadav demands Prez rule

New Delhi: Reports of two gruesome rapes and one of which ended in an attempted murder in two districts of Uttar Pradesh have spread a sense of fear through out the state, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav told IANS on Thursday and demanded President''s Rule in the state.

Ramgopal Yadav said that rape and brutal murder of a woman in Unnao defines the chaos under the Yogi Adityanath government. He said the manner in which the victim was burnt alive has shocked the entire nation.

The incident happened in a district where BJP leader and MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar''s terror has always scared the people.

Besides Unnao, rape of a woman in Chitrakoot is more frightening as the victim was raped in a Mahila Sahitya Kendra.

"She has gone to seek help..., however, instead of being givn help the victim was assaulted," he added.