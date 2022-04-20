Senior UP Cong Leader Quits, Blames Priyanka

Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and convener of the Brahmin Mahasabha, Pandit Vinod Mishra resigned from the party on Friday.

Mishra is a former general secretary of the UP Congress, who also held the charge of Lucknow district during the Raj Babbar tenure.

In a statement, Mishra blamed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his resignation.

He alleged that the Gandhi family was using the party for saving its skin from the CBI and ED and hence insulting veteran leaders and forcing them to exit. "The UP Congress has already been handed over to Leftist leaders and now they are managing everything which is unfortunate for the century-old party which was a symbol of the freedom movement of the country," he said.

Denying that he would join any other political outfit, Mishra said now he will devote all his time in strengthening the Brahmin Mahasabha. —IANS