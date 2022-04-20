Senior UP Bureaucrats To Be Given Charge Of A District Each

Lucknow: Senior bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh will now be allotted a district each to supervise the government's priory projects.

According to a government order issued by officiating Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, R.K. Tiwari, senior IAS officers would be appointed as 'nodal officer' in each district.

They will be required to visit the district in the second week of every month and spend at least two days and undertake surprise inspections.

The move comes after the ruling BJP assigned each district to its ministers and senior party functionaries. The officers will make surprise inspection of collectorate, police stations, tehsil office and hospitals and interact with locals. They will have to check that district officers are working as per the government priorities and those found negligent would be punished. During the two-day stay, the officers will inspect at least one village, meet locals and verify the status of the government schemes.

They will also have to meet local MPs and MLAs and take their feedback. The bureaucrats will inspect government schools to assess the quality of education and visit one municipal ward, crematorium and a cow shelter. On second day, the officers would hold review meetings at district headquarters to ensure the schemes of their department are implemented properly. The bureaucrats will subsequently present a report card to the minister in-charge of the district. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given all cabinet and state ministers responsibility of districts to ensure development scheme benefits are reaching people. IANS



