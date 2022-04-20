Senior Police Officer's House Attacked With Hand Grenade In Srinagar

Srinagar: (UNI) Suspected militants attacked the house of a senior police officer in the uptown, Srinagar, with a hand grenade, official sources said here today.



They said the militants last night hurled the hand grenade towards the Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar, house of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), posted at Handwara in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the compound without causing any damage.

The officer and his family members were not present in the house at the time of attack, they said, adding that police have registered a case and initiated proceedings.

UNI