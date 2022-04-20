Senior IAS Officials Trek 10 KMs. To Identify Benital As A New Tourist Spot

Dehradun: Since there was no Vidhan Sabha session on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh made a trekking plan for senior officials to identify new destinations for tourism. The officials found a spot in Benital which is about 10 kms away from Bharadisain, and can be reached by trekking in about 2:30 to 3:00 hours. After analysing the beauty of the spot, officials felt that it can be developed as a new tourist destination. Benital, can be an attractive tourist destination as it is situated in the heart of the unexplored picturesque Bugyal( meadow). Secretary Tourism Dilip Jawalkar collected other information about the place after consulting the map of the area. On this occasion, it was also discussed that 'Home Stay Scheme' can also be started in this area. Developing the spot from tourism point of view, and introducing 'home stay scheme' will lead to an increase in the tourist traffic. This will also provide jobs to the locals, which will lead to faster development of the region.

Due to a program of Chief of Army Staff in Srinagar, the Chief Secretary could not be involved in trekking. Those who were part of trekking team included Additional Chief Secretary Ranveer Singh, Joint Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretaries Amit Negi, Arvind Singh Hayanki, Dilip Jawalkar, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Ranjeet Sinha, Additional Chief Forest Conservator Gambhir Singh, and other officials.