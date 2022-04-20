Senior IAS officer in UP succumbs to Covid

Lucknow: Senior IAS officer and chairman of the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association, Deepak Trivedi, succumbed to Covid on Thursday.

He has been hospitalized since the past several days after testing positive for the virus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the officer's demise and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Trivedi was posted as the chairman of the Board of Revenue and had been elected as president of the UP IAS Association in March last year.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Deepak Trivedi was a popular officer, known for his amiable nature.

