Senior Doctor, Journalist & Policeman Booked Under 'Rape Charge'

Lucknow: After actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of alleged sexual harassment, the #MeToo campaign has been growing rapidly across the country. Now, a woman filed a complaint against a renowned doctor, policeman and a journalist for allegedly rapping and blackmaling her at the Mahanagar police station here on Saturday.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC- 376,377,341,328,323,504 and 506- has been registered against the senior neurosurgeon and among others on the complaint of the woman, the police said. According to the complaint,the doctor with the help of the policeman and the journalist blackmailed and raped her for the past four years. UNI