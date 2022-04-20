Senior cop recommends suspension of UP BJP leader's arms licence

Pilibhit: The Superintendent of Police (SP) Pilibhit, Jai Prakash Yadav, has recommended suspension of the arms licence of BJP district vice-president, Amit Balmiki, following a report filed by Pilibhit police stattion SHO Shrikant Dwivedi.

The SP has written to the District Magistrate Pulkit Khare to suspend the arms licence issued to Balmiki.

The controversy began when Balmiki reportedly attempted to take unauthorised possession of a residential plot.

The SHO said that in the 12-year-old dispute with one Dimple Gaur, over a 200 square metre plot in Dalchand locality, a Pilibhit civil court had ruled in favour of Gaur on February 19 this year.

On August 31, when she began construction on the plot, located next to her residence, Balmiki arrived with 26 henchmen and obstructed work.

After police booked both sides under sections 107/116(3) of CrPC, the Gaurs obtained bail against personal bonds, but Balmiki and his henchmen neither appeared before court nor sought bail, said the SHO.

SP Yadav said based on Dwivedi's report, he recommended the suspension of Balmiki's pistol licence.

Balmiki could not be contacted for his comment.

