Senior Cong leader Soz says situation deteriorated since abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: Alleging that situation in the Kashmir valley has deteriorated since Abrogation of Article 370, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the step taking by the Centre on August 5, 2019 has weakened the constitutional relationship of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union government.

Challenging the statement of Defence Minister (DM) Rajnath Singh that situation has improved since the abrogation of Article 370, Prof Soz in a statement issued here this afternoon said it is nothing but a lie.

He said it is so tragic that DM thinks that untruth spoken at a high level could stick, at least, for the gullible. His latest statement that things had improved in Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370 is nothing but a white lie, he said.

Prof Soz said the DM did not choose to say the truth on what prevails in Kashmir. As a senior Minister in the Modi government, his plain speaking on Kashmir could turn a leaf for the Centre not to grope anymore.

Prof Soz said the fact of the Kashmir situation is that the conditions have fast deteriorated since Abrogation of Article 370. Kashmiris have successfully demonstrated their anger through strike, closure of Markets, shopping Malls and all enterprises, he claimed and said when politicians in high positions take recourse to untenable untruth, the credible Media Centres within and outside India respond to the need of placing facts on record.

Otherwise, he claimed that Government of India (GoI) has already realized the folly of Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India as it has weakened the constitutional relationship of the state with the Union.

The DM and other leaders in the BJP would be well-advised not to repeat Goebel of Nazi Germany to say untruth and try to make it appear as truth. Such an effort is always futile, senior Cong leader said.

He said the DM would do well to release all political detenues in Kashmir including Mehbooba Mufti and allow the much needed political process to pick up, in the right direction. That would be something meaningful for the GoI to attempt, he said.

