Senior Citizens To Get Doorstep Delivery Of Essentials

Dehradun: District magistrates in Uttarakhand were on Thursday asked to ensure the delivery of essentials at the doorsteps of senior citizens, the sick and the helpless during the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

An order issued by Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Sushil Kumar asked the supply inspectors to advertise the phone numbers of the PDS distributors and nodal officers in their areas to facilitate this service. It also asked the DMs to see to it that items of daily use including packed wheat flour, iodised salt, edible oil, toothpaste, soaps, sanitisers and masks are also available at all ration shops besides rice, wheat, sugar, pulses and kerosene oil.

The order is part of the state government''s efforts to ensure easy availability of essentials to people to encourage them to stay indoors during the lockdown.

Essentials like foodgrains, fruits and vegetables were also carried from door to door in rural pockets of Udham Singh Nagar district to help people stay at home. PTI