    Senior BJP leaders will decide on Maharashtra Cabinet formation: BJP leader Pravin Darekar

    The Hawk
    July17/ 2022

    Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar has said that senior leaders of the party will decide on the Cabinet formation in Maharashtra. Darekar had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, regarding the presidential elections.


    The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.


    NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is also backed by the YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Akali Dal.  —ANI

